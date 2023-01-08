Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Receives $81.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.67.

AKZOY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Akzo Nobel from €81.00 ($86.17) to €77.00 ($81.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Akzo Nobel from €76.00 ($80.85) to €80.00 ($85.11) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €58.00 ($61.70) price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Akzo Nobel to €73.00 ($77.66) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Akzo Nobel Stock Up 2.1 %

AKZOY stock opened at $23.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.11. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average of $21.80.

Akzo Nobel Cuts Dividend

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 5.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a $0.1029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

