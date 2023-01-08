Albion Financial Group UT Has $18.47 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Albion Financial Group UT lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,956 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.9% of Albion Financial Group UT’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Visa by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 251 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $217.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.52.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

