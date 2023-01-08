Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Raised to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 97.04% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ALLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Allogene Therapeutics Trading Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $6.09 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The stock has a market cap of $878.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.04. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126,580.16% and a negative return on equity of 37.74%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $42,183.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 583,677 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,087.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 1,255.9% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,859,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,800,000 after buying an additional 5,427,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,765,000 after buying an additional 3,464,603 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 30.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,559,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,375,000 after buying an additional 1,292,441 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 62.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,962,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,986,000 after buying an additional 1,138,944 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $8,880,000. 72.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allogene Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.