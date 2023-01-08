Allred Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Allred Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,942 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS opened at $93.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.64. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $159.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.27 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

