Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $1.30. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 108.33% from the company’s current price.

AMRN has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Amarin from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.38.

Get Amarin alerts:

Amarin Stock Performance

AMRN opened at $1.44 on Friday. Amarin has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $3.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $581.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $89.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.93 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 30.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 17,042 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 0.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,789,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,758,000 after purchasing an additional 42,012 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 880,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 24.7% in the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 24,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750,000 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amarin

(Get Rating)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.