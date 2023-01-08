Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.57.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $275.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. Amgen has a 1-year low of $214.39 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $276.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amgen will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

