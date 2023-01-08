Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMLX. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.20.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMLX opened at $36.99 on Thursday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMLX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $51,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 177.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

