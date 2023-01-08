Analysts Issue Forecasts for Halliburton’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Halliburton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed forecasts that the oilfield services company will post earnings of $4.51 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $2.11 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HAL. HSBC lifted their price objective on Halliburton to $43.90 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.05.

Halliburton Stock Performance

HAL opened at $40.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.26. The company has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 2.15. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% in the third quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 51,755 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.2% in the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 20.3% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.1% in the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 26,175 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $339,976.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 234,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,859,585.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,392 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 24.87%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

See Also

