Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Wedbush increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $10.02 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.90. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $9.95 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.38 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.0 %

LULU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.50.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $329.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $339.11 and its 200 day moving average is $317.56. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $410.70.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,048,356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,970,439,000 after buying an additional 60,752 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,366,356,000 after buying an additional 379,707 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,031,753,000 after buying an additional 505,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $738,327,000 after buying an additional 17,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,963,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $549,014,000 after buying an additional 205,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

