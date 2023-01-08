Analysts Issue Forecasts for Robert Half International Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Robert Half International in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Robert Half International’s current full-year earnings is $6.01 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Robert Half International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.78.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $76.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.07. Robert Half International has a 52-week low of $65.40 and a 52-week high of $125.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Trading of Robert Half International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,212,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,783,093.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 27.92%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

