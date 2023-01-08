Analysts Set Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) PT at $152.20

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Airbus from €155.00 ($164.89) to €185.00 ($196.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EADSY opened at $31.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.34. Airbus has a 12 month low of $20.91 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.60.

About Airbus

Airbus ( OTCMKTS:EADSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.56 billion. Airbus had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbus will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.