Analysts Set Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) PT at $152.20

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.20.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Airbus from €155.00 ($164.89) to €185.00 ($196.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Airbus Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EADSY opened at $31.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.34. Airbus has a 12 month low of $20.91 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.60.
About Airbus
Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Airbus (EADSY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.