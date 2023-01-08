Analysts Set Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Target Price at $184.59

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $184.59.
HVRRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hannover Rück from €190.00 ($202.13) to €210.00 ($223.40) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Hannover Rück from €140.00 ($148.94) to €133.70 ($142.23) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hannover Rück from €185.00 ($196.81) to €197.00 ($209.57) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Hannover Rück from €174.00 ($185.11) to €171.00 ($181.91) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on Hannover Rück from €201.50 ($214.36) to €200.00 ($212.77) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.
Hannover Rück Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of HVRRY stock opened at $101.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.28. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.72. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of $65.98 and a fifty-two week high of $102.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.
Hannover Rück Company Profile
Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.
