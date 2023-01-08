Analysts Set Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Target Price at $184.59

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $184.59.

HVRRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hannover Rück from €190.00 ($202.13) to €210.00 ($223.40) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Hannover Rück from €140.00 ($148.94) to €133.70 ($142.23) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hannover Rück from €185.00 ($196.81) to €197.00 ($209.57) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Hannover Rück from €174.00 ($185.11) to €171.00 ($181.91) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on Hannover Rück from €201.50 ($214.36) to €200.00 ($212.77) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Hannover Rück Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HVRRY stock opened at $101.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.28. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.72. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of $65.98 and a fifty-two week high of $102.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück ( OTCMKTS:HVRRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 4.18%. Equities analysts predict that Hannover Rück will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.