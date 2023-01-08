Analysts Set PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Target Price at $17.80

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAGS. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. New Street Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.28. PagSeguro Digital has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $25.23. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $770.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,848,000 after buying an additional 2,666,516 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,721,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,465,000 after buying an additional 6,352,682 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 10,606,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,326,000 after buying an additional 573,785 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,118,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,640,000 after buying an additional 2,667,094 shares during the period. Finally, Tekne Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC now owns 7,955,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,245,000 after buying an additional 702,453 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PagSeguro Digital

(Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.