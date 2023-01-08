Analysts Set Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target at $92.50

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.61.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Roku from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim lowered Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Roku from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Roku from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cannonball Research lowered Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In other Roku news, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $395,784.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,917 shares in the company, valued at $785,753.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roku news, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $395,784.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,917 shares in the company, valued at $785,753.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $120,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,278.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,519 shares of company stock worth $599,411. 13.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Roku Trading Up 2.0 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Roku by 334.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 150.0% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 1,757.1% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 8,000.0% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 193.5% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $43.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.76. Roku has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $190.50.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $761.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.93 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. As a group, analysts predict that Roku will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roku

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Articles

