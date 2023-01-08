Analysts Set Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Target Price at $9.00

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPRB. JMP Securities began coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Spruce Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Spruce Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPRB opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Spruce Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $4.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SPRB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. Equities research analysts forecast that Spruce Biosciences will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abingworth LLP bought a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,474,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 78,490 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

