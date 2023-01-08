Analysts Set Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Target Price at $6.29

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.29.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Traeger in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Traeger from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Traeger to $3.15 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Andrus bought 148,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $431,746.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,123,599 shares in the company, valued at $26,458,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Traeger by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,103,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,066 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Traeger by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,060,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 498,380 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Traeger by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,714,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 510,156 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Traeger during the 1st quarter valued at $15,611,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Traeger by 615.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,757,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after buying an additional 1,511,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

Traeger stock opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.46. Traeger has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.40.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $93.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.36 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 18.52% and a negative net margin of 55.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Traeger will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

