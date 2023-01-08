Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Receives $22.05 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.55.

Several research firms have commented on NLY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NYSE:NLY opened at $22.14 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $32.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 126.07% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.90%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 34,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 16,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 101,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.