Apple Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Apple in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Mcnealy now anticipates that the iPhone maker will earn $1.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Apple’s current full-year earnings is $6.19 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apple’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.57.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $129.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Apple has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,552 shares of company stock valued at $31,645,123 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 13,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 93,017 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 709,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $92,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 72,987 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 437,214 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $56,807,000 after acquiring an additional 19,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

