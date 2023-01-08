Appleton Partners Inc. MA Buys 520 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,094,000. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 285,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 223,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 63,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 522,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,256,000 after buying an additional 17,124 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of FNDE stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $33.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.08.

