Appleton Partners Inc. MA Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 25,004 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 477.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,996,000 after purchasing an additional 292,516 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $94.45 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.70 and its 200 day moving average is $92.15.

