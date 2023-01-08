Appleton Partners Inc. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in General Electric by 42.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,056,906,000 after acquiring an additional 23,155,612 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 8.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,263,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197,786 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in General Electric by 178.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,844,309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,569,368 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 18.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $829,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,668,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $679,270,000 after buying an additional 127,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $71.94 on Friday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -5.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.42.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

