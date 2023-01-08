Appleton Partners Inc. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $55.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.85. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $79.48.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

