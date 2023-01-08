Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $207,000 Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.6% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.0% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth $1,034,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 95,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

NYSE:MGM opened at $37.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.45 and its 200-day moving average is $33.38. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $49.00.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.34%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $215,287.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $215,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $362,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 331,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,003,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $215,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $215,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,611 shares of company stock worth $1,446,562. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

