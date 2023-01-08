Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $238,000 Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 77,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $4,474,224.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,472,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,455,264.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,261.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 77,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $4,474,224.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,472,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,455,264.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,842 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,689. 27.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SMG shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.57.

NYSE:SMG opened at $55.62 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $167.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.66.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.02). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a positive return on equity of 38.78%. The firm had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.25%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

