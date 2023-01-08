Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $255,000 Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.3% in the third quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 41,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.52 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.56 and a twelve month high of $85.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.76.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

