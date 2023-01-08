Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,016 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 9.4% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 25,784 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in Salesforce by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 163,908 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $23,577,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 34,230 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,442,666.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,442,666.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,061 shares of company stock valued at $26,429,796. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $140.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.88 and a 200-day moving average of $157.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 501.82, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $239.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.24.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

