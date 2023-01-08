Appleton Partners Inc. MA Increases Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,754,000 after acquiring an additional 445,160 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 28,233 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.99. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

