Appleton Partners Inc. MA Increases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,000. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 51,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of IWS opened at $108.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.73. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $123.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

