Appleton Partners Inc. MA Lowers Holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned approximately 0.07% of Diversified Return International Equity ETF worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 251.5% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 17,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter.

Diversified Return International Equity ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPIN opened at $50.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.76 and its 200 day moving average is $47.81. Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $41.64 and a 1 year high of $60.20.

