Appleton Partners Inc. MA Lowers Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Citigroup by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 67,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 11,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 137,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.32.

Shares of C stock opened at $47.31 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $69.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $91.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

