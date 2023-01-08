Appleton Partners Inc. MA Purchases 1,146 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,686,000 after buying an additional 18,557 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $116.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.92. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

