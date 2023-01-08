Appleton Partners Inc. MA Purchases 149 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $529,000. Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SAM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 67,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB opened at $187.42 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $224.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.53.

