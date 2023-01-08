Appleton Partners Inc. MA Reduces Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Keystone Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 10,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $68.28 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $80.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.94.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

