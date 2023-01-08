Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 2,488 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,964 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the second quarter worth $326,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth $369,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the second quarter worth $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 57.1% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the second quarter worth $31,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ RIVN opened at 16.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 26.63 and its 200-day moving average is 30.92. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of 15.84 and a one year high of 89.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.78 by 0.21. The company had revenue of 536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 513.89 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 714.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on RIVN shares. Cfra cut Rivian Automotive to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 44.43.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total value of 58,067.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 3,071,199.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total value of 58,067.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 3,071,199.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total value of 497,086.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,833,792.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

