Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 299 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,658,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $67.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.19. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $79.98.

