Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 75 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 912.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,980,000 after acquiring an additional 42,853 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $321.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $318.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.98. The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $339.41.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.61. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.91 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total value of $1,340,521.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,607.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total value of $1,340,521.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,607.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total value of $54,883.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,424.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,737 shares of company stock worth $9,796,822. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

