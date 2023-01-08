Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 76 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. S&T Bank PA grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. Cowen lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.71.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 2.9 %

UPS stock opened at $178.95 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

