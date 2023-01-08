Appleton Partners Inc. MA Trims Stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,398 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FHI. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 12,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $490,984.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,952,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 12,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $490,984.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,952,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 4,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $173,867.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,796 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,104 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

FHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

FHI stock opened at $38.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.03. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $39.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.54.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $381.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.91 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 39.42%.

About Federated Hermes

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.