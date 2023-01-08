Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

ARDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Ardelyx from $1.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.80.

Ardelyx stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.34. Ardelyx has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 171.18% and a negative net margin of 1,266.91%. The company had revenue of $4.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

