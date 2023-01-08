Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of ARKR opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.18. Ark Restaurants has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $60.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $46.88 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 10,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $169,080.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,342.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 40.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CM Management LLC boosted its position in Ark Restaurants by 5.4% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 19, 2022, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 16 fast food concepts and catering operations.

