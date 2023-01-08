Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.18 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Armada Hoffler Properties’ current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Armada Hoffler Properties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AHH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $11.60 on Friday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $15.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $53.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.41 million.

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHH. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.