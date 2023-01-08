Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.10% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $37.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.65. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $62.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $31.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.60 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARWR. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $584,805.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,085. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,468,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $584,805.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,766 shares of company stock worth $3,954,435. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.