Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 6,193 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 3,081.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $9,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% during the first quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.6% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 29 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,402.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,471.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,504.49. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,754.56. The company has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.11 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,819.96.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

