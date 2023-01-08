Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 1,235.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,701 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.51% of Rapid7 worth $12,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,526,584.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,754.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,526,584.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,754.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy M. Adams acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,857 shares of company stock valued at $3,923,423. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Rapid7 from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Rapid7 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Rapid7 from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.31.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $32.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.16. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $118.25.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $175.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.13 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

