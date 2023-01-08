Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 528.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,429,412 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 2.1% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.22% of Pfizer worth $542,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.15.

Pfizer Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $50.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $285.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $57.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

