Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 403.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 268,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,336 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $10,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Exelon by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,209,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,573,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Exelon by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,535,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,235 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Exelon by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,866,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,167 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Exelon by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,663,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 349.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,531,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408,787 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $43.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.44. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $50.71.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.53.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.