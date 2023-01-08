Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,502 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $10,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 23.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,908,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,472 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 15.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,494,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,374 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $99,652,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3,944.9% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 837,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,309,000 after purchasing an additional 816,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 76.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,681,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,400,000 after purchasing an additional 730,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLT opened at $130.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.19. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.41 and a 1-year high of $167.99. The firm has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 139.79%. As a group, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.