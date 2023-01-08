Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1,976.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,096 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $12,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 25.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $288.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.67.

NYSE:MCO opened at $289.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.61. The company has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $376.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

