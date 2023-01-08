Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 586,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237,635 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $13,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 21.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 47.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 30,908 shares during the period. 23.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $37.91 on Friday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $44.64. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.50.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 342.19%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 60.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warner Music Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.91.

Insider Activity at Warner Music Group

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $510,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 399,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,589,574.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $510,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 399,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,589,574.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $646,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 414,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,391,501.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

See Also

