Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,964 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 77,615 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.16% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $12,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $45,575.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,692.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.44 per share, with a total value of $151,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,245,034 shares in the company, valued at $62,799,514.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $45,575.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,692.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $905,391 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on ZION shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. DA Davidson raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $51.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $45.21 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.01 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Articles

